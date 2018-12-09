4 missing after ATV ride in West Virginia, sheriff's office says

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. - Four people are missing in West Virginia, according to the Raleigh County’s Sheriffs Department.

The four were believed to have been riding an ATV near an abandoned mine in the Clear Creek area Saturday, according to WVVA.

The ATV was found near the mine, but the Sheriff's Department says it's unclear whether the mine was sealed at the time.

Deputies said mine rescue personnel are currently assessing the situation near the mine site.

The names of the missing persons are not being released at this time.

