44,000 Barbie power wheel toys sold at Walmart recalled

Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers.

The ride-on power wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing a potential risk for injury.

Barbie Dream Campers are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. Model number FRC29 is printed on a label under the hood.

The campers were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from July 2018 through January 2019.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The US Consumer Safety Product Commission says parents should immediately take the power wheels away from their children.

You can contact Fisher-Price for a free repair. Either call 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Monday through Friday or go online at www.service.mattel.com.

