5 keys to talking to your children about the Florida school shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - You may find it tough to talk with your children about Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

10 News spoke with Cathy Brown, director of child, youth and family services for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, about five ways to make that conversation easier.

Here's what she recommends:

1. Keep an eye on what your children are watching about the shooting

“Limit the exposure, that you are able to control, for the children and what they’re seeing about that."

2. Keep conversations with elementary-aged children as simple as possible

“Talk about the basics, that this is a very scary situation for those kids, however, you’re safe at your school.”

3. Encourage middle and high school students to speak up

“I think it’s important for older kids to validate those concerns, but also if you hear something, say something.”

4. Review school safety procedures with your children

"Perhaps offer to go in with them and walk them in and walk them through some of those things.”

5. Talk with your child's school about your child's concerns

"Certainly let the teacher, school nurse or school counselor know that your child might be struggling with those things because they can certainly reassure them as well about the safety of their own buildings."

