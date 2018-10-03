1 officer dead, 4 others injured in South Carolina active shooter incident, suspect in custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. - WMBF reports that the suspect is now in custody after five law enforcement officers were shot during an active shooter incident.

It was confirmed that one Florence city officer has died from the gunshot wounds he or she received, according to WMBF.

After 5 p.m., reports came in of a female deputy being shot during the incident, according to WMBF.

Three Florence County deputies and two Florence city officers were shot in the county, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby.

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

