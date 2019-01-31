5 tips for protecting your car in cold weather

Your car may need some extra TLC in this weather.

Experts recommend that you keep the gas tank at least half full to prevent the gas lines from freezing.

You'll need to check your tire pressure more frequently when it's cold.

Experts also say that you should check the exhaust system for carbon monoxide leaks, and allow your car a little more time to warm up before you drive off.

Drivers may also want to consider using cold weather washer fluid for their wiper blades.

