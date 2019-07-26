5-year-old shot during Milwaukee road rage incident

MILWAUKEE, Wi. - A road rage incident on a Milwaukee street led to the shooting of a five-year-old girl.

Home surveillance video captured the harrowing moments of the incident that ended with gunfire.

A silver sedan and green conversion van turn onto 44th street from Medford avenue.

Words are exchanged as the van passes the car, and comes to a stop -- but the arguing doesn't.

What the argument was about is unclear, but eventually, a man in the van gets out and confronts the driver of the sedan, which then drives off.

That's when the driver of the van pulls out a gun and begins shooting, a bullet hitting a five-year-old girl in the car.

Milwaukee police say the child was treated and released.

"I just implore the community to use restraint this again is a traffic incident and we have gunfire erupting," said Capt. Willie Murphywith Milwaukee police.

Residents are fed up.

"This happened again and again and again," said neighbor Dale Johnson. "It has got to stop!"

The suspected road rage shooting coming on the same day another man pleaded not guilty to a road rage shooting that killed three-year-old Brooklyn Harris earlier this month.

"It doesn't have to come to the conflicts we're seeing now where our children are getting shot and our children are dying," said Chris Conley, outreach coordinator for 414 life.

Conley and Hamid Abdal-Jabbar are two guys working to bring people together. Their group, 414 life, is canvassing communities impacted by violence, showing there are better ways to address conflict.

"There's consequences to it, and it can cost you the rest of your life," said Abdal-Jabbar

