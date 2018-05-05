5-year old South Carolina girl dies from crash injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C.- - A 5-year-old South Carolina girl injured after a car crash last month has died.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Friday T'liyah Lebronah-Janae Bell was pronounced dead at a local hospital the day before.

Fisher said the child was in a car on April 27 when it hydroplaned on Interstate 20, struck a shoulder barrier, turned around and began slowly traveling into oncoming traffic because the cruise control became stuck.

According to Fisher, the driver and a passenger had put T'liyah against the barrier and away from traffic, but as they worked to get another child out of the car, the 5-year-old wandered into the road and was hit by another car.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.