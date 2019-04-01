6-year-old boy dies of heart attack on baseball field

ROCK SPRING, Ga. - A family and team are grieving after 6-year-old Brantley Chandler, who was born with a rare heart defect, died after suffering a heart attack, according to WTVC.

His mom told News Channel 9 that Brantley was on the field with his baseball team about to take their team picture when he collapsed.

Brantley was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which stopped the left side of his heart from developing normally, according to his mother.

About 1 out of every 4,344 babies born in the United States each year is born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brantley, a first-grader at Chickamauga Elementary School in Chickamauga, Georgia, died Thursday, according to his obituary.

