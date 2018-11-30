7-year-old Maryland girl put into coma after being hit getting off school bus

A 7-year-old Maryland girl remains in critical condition after being hit by a truck while getting off her school bus earlier this week, according to local authorities.

The public school bus was stopped with its flashing red lights and flashing stop sign activated when the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in Bryantown, witnesses said.

The girl, who WJLA has identified as Skyla Shirriel, had walked in front of the bus and was crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck by a Ford F-250, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

A 35-year-old woman who was driving the truck remained at the scene.

Skyla was flown to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

A family friend told WJLA that Skyla has been put into a medically induced coma.

