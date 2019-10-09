8-year-old denied class photo because of hair

JACKSON, Mich. - A Michigan third-grader is banned from class photos because of her hair.

8-year-old Marian Scott says she cried and felt singled out after school officials prohibited her from taken school photos because of the red extensions in her hair.

The school says the hairstyle is a violation of its dress code because it's not her natural color.

Her dad says neither he nor his daughter were aware of any such policy.

He says he is upset with not only the rule, but how the school handled the whole situation.