8-year-old reported dead after Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas and heads toward the US

Hurricane Dorian -- the strongest storm anywhere on the planet this year -- is leaving "catastrophic damage" in its wake as it makes its way across the Bahamas, where it's claimed at least one life.

The monster Category 5 storm made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island Sunday night and will continue to pound the island for most of Monday as it creeps toward the southeastern US coast.

The death of an 8-year-old boy is being reported by Bahamas news outlets Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press.

The boy's grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, told Eyewitness News that her grandson died on Abaco island. She said her 31-year-old daughter found the body of her son, who she believed drowned in the rising waters. McIntosh said her granddaughter is also missing.

"I just saw my grandson about two days ago," she said. "He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, 'Grandma, I love you.'"

CNN has contacted Bahamian authorities, who have not yet confirmed these reports.

