80-story 3 World Trade Center to open after years of delays

A view of 3 World Trade Center before its topping off ceremony June 23, 2016 in New York City (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

NEW YORK - An 80-story office building set to open at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

Monday's ribbon-cutting for the 1,079-foot (329-meter) 3 World Trade Center marks a major step in the rebuilding of the site.

The new $2.7 billion building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Rogers, is the fifth-tallest building in New York City.

Its 62-foot (19-meter) lobby faces the National Sept. 11 Museum. It consists of an 80-story tower straddling a 17-story "podium."

Tenants will include the advertising firm 3M and consultants McKinsey & Co.

Construction of the building was stalled for years by lack of financing and disputes between developer Larry Silverstein and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

