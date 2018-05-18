9 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting, possible explosive devices found

(KPRC) - Nine people have been killed Friday in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to NBC News, and police are investigating possible explosive devices found at the scene and nearby.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a majority of those that were killed in the shooting were students. He said that the two people who were taken into custody, including the person believed to be the gunman, are students at the school.

Gonzalez said a Santa Fe Independent School District police officer was critically injured in the shooting.

A search of the school is ongoing, Gonzalez said.

Santa Fe ISD officials said in a tweet that possible explosive devices were found at the school and at an off-campus location:

"Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item."

Several law enforcement agencies were at a home on State Highway 6, about three miles away from the school. A Harris County deputy at the scene said, "there's a bomb" at the house, according to KPRC2 reporter Jake Reiner. A bomb squad is at the scene, Reiner said.

KPRC2 reporter Joel Eisenbaum said multiple law enforcement agencies were also at another home in a neighborhood about four miles away from the school. It was not immediately clear if that home was connected to the shooting.

The school is located on State Highway 6 near Morning Glory Drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should avoid the highway near the school as police have the roadway blocked.

The following statement about the shooting was released by Santa Fe ISD officials:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

"At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

"The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities."

Officials at UTMB Hospital in Galveston said the facility had received at least three patients from the scene.

Students, parents recall shooting

One student said that he heard as many as eight gunshots. Another student reported hearing several gunshots before hearing alarms and being told to evacuate.

"I was sitting in my classroom and I heard really loud booms, but I really didn't know what they were at first," student Dakota Scrader said. "Then, I realized what they were when I heard screaming."

"I never thought it would happen here," said Tyler Turner.

"It hurts my heart to see this happening," another student said. "I don't feel safe in this town anymore ... There was nothing we could do but run."

Parents were gathering at a nearby gas station where they were trying to connect with their children.

