95-year-old WWII veteran walks across America for second time

SAINT SIMMONS ISLAND, Ga. - A 95-year-old American hero is walking across the country.

Ernest Andrus, who was a Navy corpsman in World War II, is walking across the country on foot for the second time.

He started in Saint Simons Island, Georgia on March 16 and plans to make it through every U.S. state.

The last time, it took him two years.

Right now, he's covering 13 miles a week and says he would be 100 by the time he's done. But Andrus said he'll keep going for as long as he has to, and he's doing so with a clear purpose in mind.

"We should know that freedom is not free and what it takes to keep this country free," said Andrus. "We were called on to do our part and generations before us all had to do their part and the future generations are probably going to have to do their part."

Learn more about Ernie's run here.

