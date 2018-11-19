A $10,000 fine per illegal robocall could become the law

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that would enact a stiff penalty against illegal robocalls.

Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Ed Markey (D- Mass.) introduced the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act.

The act gives regulators more time to find scammers, increases civil forfeiture penalties for those caught, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption, and brings relevant federal agencies and state attorneys general together to address impediments to criminal prosecution of robocallers who intentionally flout laws, Markey announced in a news release.

“The TRACED Act targets robocall scams and other intentional violations of telemarketing laws so that when authorities do catch violators, they can be held accountable,” said Thune. “Existing civil penalty rules were designed to impose penalties on lawful telemarketers who make mistakes. This enforcement regime is totally inadequate for scam artists and we need do more to separate enforcement of carelessness and other mistakes from more sinister actors.”

