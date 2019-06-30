A special baseball field lets blind children play America's favorite pastime

Photo by: Steshka Williams from Pexels

PUYALLUP, Wa. - It looks like any other game of baseball - America's favorite pastime. It's a typical game on a typical field, but there was one small difference.

It's call beep ball, baseball for the blind. The ball beeps, the bases make noise and a pitcher lets the batter know when to swing.

A rundown tennis court in Puyallup, Washington, was transformed into a special field designed just for beep ball. The field is all grass so runners don't have to worry about getting hurt in the dirt.

Everything from the land and the work to the grass was donated.

Puyallup police played on the field's first game, but they wore blindfolds to even the playing field.

The players may not be able to see the new field, but for the first time in a long time the group feels like they are being seen.

The children hope there can be more activities offered for blind children.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.