A Japanese company has started giving its non-smoking employees extra paid leave to compensate them for their co-workers' cigarette breaks, according to KSNV.

The Telegraph on Monday reported that Tokyo's Piala Inc. now gives its non-smoking staff six extra days of paid holidays annually after they complained about the firm's smoking policy.

