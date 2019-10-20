A girls' soccer team in Burlington, Vermont, took a stand for #EqualPay and got penalized

WBTS

VERMONT - A girls' high school soccer team in Vermont made a statement in favor of equal pay for men and women in sports during a game on Friday.

But their protest came at a price.

When the players from Burlington High School scored their first goal, several took off their uniform jerseys to reveal white T-shirts emblazoned with the message #EqualPay, according to Burlington Free Press.

League rules bar the girls from wearing uniforms with slogans on them in official games, although they're fine for practices and off-field activities, the team's coach told WPTZ.

Referees issued yellow cards to at least four players at the Friday game.

The shirts they displayed are part of a bigger campaign the soccer players are participating in.

The high school team told WPTZ that they were inspired by efforts from soccer star Megan Rapinoe and her teammates on the U.S. Soccer Women's National Team to close the wage gap between male and female professional soccer players.

