'A horrific thing to be called to' as 4 people, including kids, killed in Michigan shooting

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say four people, including children, have been shot and killed at a property in western Michigan.

WOOD-TV reports Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities responded Monday to a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids.

She says someone discovered the bodies and called 911.

LaJoye-Young didn't say how many of the victims are children. She called the scene "a horrific thing to be called to" and said "my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community."

LaJoye-Young said authorities don't believe there is a shooter at large.

