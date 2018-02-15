A look at the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - A day after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the names of the victims have been released.

Our sister station WPLG in Miami has been covering this tragedy in depth:

These are the 17 victims:

Jaime Guttenberg

Guttenberg was the first victim to be identified, with her parents being informed of her death on Wednesday night. Jamie's father, Fred, posted the news on Facebook, saying "We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this."

Scott Beigel

Beigel, 35, was a teacher at the high school and was killed in his classroom. He taught Social Science and coached the cross country team.

Gina Montalto

Montalto, 14, was a freshman at Stoneman Douglas High School. Her death was announced Wednesday by a color guard instructor at the school. Gina was a member of the color guard.

Meadow Pollock

Pollack was a senior whose death was announced on Thursday.

Nicholas Dworet

Dworet, a senior at the school, was listed as missing by the father of his girlfriend. A member of Dworet's swim team announced his passing on Facebook, "He was an amazing person as well as a great swimmer. A happy young man who embodied the values of our program. A young man who had changed his life recently and was on a major up swing in his life. Nick you have touched everyone on TS Aquatics in one way or another, whether it was your smile, your jokes or your very positive attitude."

Cara Loughran

The death of Loughran was announced by a member of her church.

Martin Duque

Martin was a 14-year-old freshman at Stoneman Douglas. Duque's brother, Miguel, wrote "I love brother Martin, you will be missed buddy," on Instagram

Alyssa Alhadeff

A cousin confirmed the death of Alhadeff, 15, on Thursday

Joaquin Oliver

Oliver, 17, became a U.S. citizen in 2017 after moving from Venezuela.

Aaron Feis

An assistant football coach with the Stoneman Douglas team, Feis is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to save a student during the shootings. Of his colleague, head coach Willis May said, "He was our assistant football coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Chris Hixon

Hixon, who served as the school's athletic director and wrestling coach, died overnight.

Alex Schachter

Schachter was a member of the school's marching band.

Alaina Petty

Petty, 14, was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints

Peter Wang

Wang was a 15 year-old Chinese-American who, according to a post from a friend, was in the school's ROTC program and was planning on celebrating the Chinese New Year on Thursday at his family's restaurant.

Luke Hoyer

Hoyer was 15-years-old when he was killed. According to People, Hoyer's parents were told by his friends they had seen him lying lifeless on the ground.

Helena Ramsey

Ramsey's death was announced by a family member who remembered her in a Facebook post by saying, "Though she was some what (sic) reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her. She was so brilliant and witty, and I'm still wrestling with the idea that she is actually gone."

Carmen Schentrup

Schentrup's cousin posted about the death of the 16-year-old, saying, "I love you with all my heart and I’m going to miss you every single living day. I would switch places with you in a second."

