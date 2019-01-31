Michigan pharmacist delivers medicine to her customers on snowmobile

ROANOKE, Va. - Not all heroes wear capes, some ride snowmobiles to save the day.

According to CNN, Andrea Cusack, the owner of and pharmacist at Lake Odessa Pharmacy, typically delivers medicines for her custumers in her small community.

However, on Tuesday, with snowing covering the roads and temperatures in the danger zone, Cusack counted on the help of her 15-year-old son as they fired up their snowmobile to make a special delivery to one of her patiently waiting custumers.

Cusack says it's important to take certain kinds of medications regularly.

"Blood pressure, diabetes meds, you do not want to stop those," Cusack told CNN affiliate WILX. "You want to take those continuously," she adds.

The deliveries didn't stop there.

On Wednesday, Wayne and Margaret Mausbach, two of Cusack’s regular customers, were snowed in and unable to come pick up their monthly prescriptions.

"I had simply asked, 'Is your driveway plowed?' and they said, 'No.' So I said, 'Oh, so I might have to bring the snowmobile?' and they said, 'We would recommend that,'" Cusack said. "I truly care about people and want to help them, and to see the response within the community, it's just overwhelming."

Cusack’s husband shared a picture of the delivery on Facebook.

"Interesting night! I made it home to see a local pharmacist leaving on her next delivery. Appears we have a new addition to Lake Odessa Pharmacy's delivery service!" he posted.

