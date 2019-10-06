A mother goes viral after posting a powerful picture portraying co-parenting

NEWS4SA

WASHINGTON - Madison Holley captured the hearts of thousands on Facebook after posting a photo that shows how co-parenting can be a positive experience.

Holley recently gave birth to her second son with her current fiancé, according to News4 Antonio. Her first son was on hand to witness the once in a lifetime experience alongside his father who also happens to be Holley's ex-boyfriend.

The picture Holley posted shows her ex holding hands with her firstborn who is also holding the hand of Holley's fiancé. Meanwhile, Holley's fiancé is holding their newborn son with his other hand.

The post has already been shared on Facebook over 30,000 times.

"It made me really happy," Holley said in an interview with GMA. "It's two people that I guess mean a lot to me. Both of them are the fathers to our children. The fact that they can get along and all four of us could sit in the hospital while I have another child with someone else was just really amazing."