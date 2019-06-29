North Carolina rescue group wants your old bras to save injured turtles

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CHARLOTTE - N.C. - Don't throw out your old bras! Instead, donate them to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, a North Carolina animal rescue group that helps save injured turtles.

They are asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners. The closures, combined with glue, wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees say the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats.

Right now the rescue's busiest season, so any donation helps.

More information can be found on it's Facebook page.