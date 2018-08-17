A severe medical condition couldn't stop this dad on his daughter's wedding day

OHIO - Almost as good as the real thing.

An Ohio man is hospitalized, unable to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

But, thanks to technology, the father was able to take part in the ceremony, albeit from a distance.

This is a story about a 100-year old barn and an unbreakable bond between a daughter and her dad.

"He's just an amazing guy and I'm very blessed for him to be my dad," said Janae Hauger, the bride.

Janae's wedding day had everything, except her dad.

"For him not to be able to walk me down the aisle it was very difficult because that's always been his dream to do that," said Janae.

Janae's father, Steve, restored this old hay barn, including this third level catwalk, in hopes one day one of his four daughters would get married here.

But a medical condition prevented that from happening ... sort of.

Steve was in the hospital with severe pancreatitis.

"There were thoughts of me not even getting married and it was very hard because I had the perfect man and I talked to my dad and he said you're getting married whether I'm there or not."

On the day of the wedding, she surprised her dad at the hospital so the two could share a father-daughter dance.

"There were a lot of tears at first he just kept saying how beautiful and how gorgeous i was and said 'you're my Carrie Underwood," said Janae.

But there was more.

Using an iPad, dad was able to watch the wedding from his hospital bed from a live camera at the family barn.

"I'm so thankful for today's technology," said Janae.

Technology that allowed a dad to walk down the virtual isle with his daughter..and left a father-daughter bond unbroken.