Accused Waffle House shooter may not face trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The families of victims of April's Waffle House shooting have been told the accused shooter, according to WSMV.

The NBC affiliate reports that the man charged with four murders, Travis Reinking, may not stand trial after a mental evaluation found he may be mentally incompetent.

Abede Dasilva, the brother of one of the victims, Akilah Dasilva, posted the following on Facebook:

WE WERE INFORMED THEY HAVE LABELED THIS COWARD WHO KILLED MY BROTHER AND THE WAFFLE HOUSE VICTIMS INCOMPETENT TO STAND ...COURT IS AUGUST 22ND AT 1PM. I NEED EVERYBODY TO COME OUT AND STAND WITH US IN THIS FIGHT..THIS IS RACISM AT ITS HIGHEST AND WE WILL NOT LET THIS JUST FADE AWAY AND LET THEM DIE IN VAIN!!!PLEASE SHARE AND TAG EVERYONE IN THIS POST!!!! WE WILL NOT BE UNHEARD!!! MY BROTHER AND THOSE YOUNG VICTIMS WERE INNOCENT PEOPLE AND HE KILLED THEM BECAUSE OF THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN!!!IM NOT SLEEPING AND I WILL FIGHT TEN TIMES HARDER NOW IF THEY THINK WE WILL LET THIS COWARD GET AWAY WITH MURDERING MY BROTHER ✊🏾 JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED #SHARE #SHARE #SHARE #SHARE NO TALKING MORE ACTION!!!!!! THE INFO TO COURT IS AUGUST 22ND AT 1PM THE BIRCH BUILDING PLEASE COME OUT IF YOU CAN

Reinking is charged with murdering Taurean Sanderlin, Joe Perez, DeEbony Groves and DaSilva.

WSMV reports that a hearing had been previously scheduled for Aug. 24, although the date may be changed after a motion is filed.

