Administration projecting higher cost for migrants' care

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has told lawmakers that it probably will cost more to care for migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico than the $2.9 billion in emergency money requested just two weeks ago.

The White House has released a letter from the acting budget saying "the situation has continued to deteriorate and is exceeding previous high end estimates."

Lawmakers are trying to put the final touches on legislation for hurricane and flooding relief, and other disaster needs.

Democrats have offered money to care for the influx of immigrants from Central America, though they say they will deny President Donald Trump's request for additional immigration agents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to get the long-overdue measure completed by the end of next week.

