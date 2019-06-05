Adulting 101 course teaches students real-world skills at Kentucky high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Growing up seems to be constantly on the mind of kids; however, "adulting" is something many aren't prepared to do.

In an effort to better prepare students after graduation, Fern Creek Highschool in Lousiville, Kentucky is offering a crash course in adulting called "How to Adult 101" for seniors, according to WAVE.

In a total of three days, the NBC affiliate reports that students learn basic household tasks, life skills, how insurance works and how to save money for retirement.

“I learned a lot about my laundry,” senior Lilly Farmer told WAVE. “I knew, like, some aspects of it but I never sorted my clothes or anything like that. Now I know it’s very important to do.”

The course also teaches students how to check the oil in a vehicle and how to change a tire on the side of the road. They also recieve instruction on basic home maintenance and doing laundry.

