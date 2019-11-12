Airport therapy cat helps ease passengers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With the holiday travel season ramping up, flying can be especially stressful.

But a 13-pound cat named 'stitches' is helping put some travelers at ease.

The 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico, is a new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Her handler carts her around in a stroller that has a sign that says, 'pet me.'

Stitches joins 96 therapy-dogs at the airport that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

There are at least 70 US airports with therapy animal programs, the program at Minneapolis-St. Paul is the third largest, behind Denver and Los Angeles, which has 115 animals.

Copyright CNN