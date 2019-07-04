Alabama community steps up after veteran's home ransacked while he was hospitalized

WALKER COUNTY, Al. - An Alabama community is stepping in to help a disabled veteran after thieves ransacked his home while he was in the hospital.

The Navy veteran, who goes by Mr. L, is an amputee who's been in the hospital since February.

Recently, his family noticed that his home in Walker County had been robbed.

From what they can tell, the thieves stole his truck, furniture, AC unit, washer and dryer -- and even his ramp from inside his home.

Jeremy Hogan is with the non-profit group called Saving forgotten Warriors.

Over the weekend, the organization stepped in to help clean up the overgrown house.

Volunteers and veterans hope to have a homecoming for Mr. L when he gets out of the hospital.

"The things they took, they took his whole independence," said Hogan. "If we can bring him home and give him just a little of that American dream, that's what I'm trying to do."

