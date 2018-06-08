Alabama man on mission to cut grass in all 50 states

RICHMOND, Va. - Rodney Smith made it his mission to make a huge difference across the country with a small task: mowing lawns in all 50 states. The Alabama man started his journey in Wisconsin, and made Virginia his latest stop along the road, NBC 12 reported.

"I'm going to all 50 states mowing free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," Smith told NBC 12. "Something as simple as pushing someone's lawn can make someone's day."

He came to Richmond, Virginia, Thursday to cut the grass of recently widowed Patricia Woolridge, NBC 12 reported.

He's not alone in his goal, however. One hundred and thirty children from the states- to Canada- to England are taking part in a 50-yard challenge -- mowing lawns for those who need support.

"I'm making their day, it makes me continue doing what I'm doing," Smith said.

Copyright 2018 NBC 12