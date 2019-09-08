Alabama school removes bathroom stall doors to prevent vaping

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

FLORENCE, Ala. - A school in Alabama has taken the drastic step of removing stall doors in some boys' bathrooms, all to keep kids from vaping.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton says every day, one student sneaks off a bathroom to vape. He says two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Parents say a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary as the schools works to figure out other solutions.