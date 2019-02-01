Alternatives to knee replacement surgery

By 2023, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow by over 600 percent.

While nearly half of all American adults develop osteoarthritis in at least one knee, there are alternatives to replacement surgery.

One option is losing weight, which can significantly decrease knee pain.

Pain relievers, anti-inflammatory drugs, or corticosteroids are all less invasive treatment options than surgery.

If these aren't giving you results, get gel injections directly to the knee to lubricate it. Exercise and physical therapy should also be tried first.

"I think people have to weigh every option and what's best for themselves," said Dr. Matthew Pombo, orthopedic surgeon.

Up to 20 percent of patients end up dissatisfied with the outcome of their surgical procedure.

Experts say knee replacements last between 10 and 20 years, so delaying your surgery is sometimes the best option.

