Amazon recalls portable chargers after reports of fires, burns

Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports that they can overheat and cause fires or burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Tuesday that Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. There were also four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke.

The CPSC says customers should stop using the chargers and contact Amazon for a refund.

The power banks, used to charge smartphones and other devices, were sold between Dec. 2014 and July 2017. They cost between $9 and $40.

The recall covers these versions: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh and 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.

Amazon says customers can request a refund here.