ROANOKE, Va. - Have in-laws living with you or need a space for the kids? Your prayers have just been answered.

Amazon now sells a DIY guest house that can be built in eight hours.

The guest house is 172 square feet and goes for $7,250 -- perfect for a home office or for grandparents who live a little too far away.

The guest house does not include electricity or water, so you're on your own if you want to set those up.

