Amazon space heater under recall for fire, burn hazards

(WWBT) - Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heater due to fire and burn hazards.

The affected models are either black or silver and have the AmazonBasics logo printed on the front of the units with labels B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM and B074MWRLZM printed on the back. 337,000 units were sold between the United States and Canada.

The company has received 30 reports of the units overheating, burning and sparking.

Users who have the device should stop using it and contact Amazon for at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or by calling 888-280-4331.

Amazon will contact customers who bought the product offering a full refund.

