Amazon to start filming for 'The Lord of the Rings' TV show in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, N.Z. - New Zealand will be home again to hairy feet and pointed-ear hobbits after Amazon Studios confirmed the pacific country will be the location for its new "The Lord of the Rings" series, a TV show widely said to be the most expensive ever made.

The Amazon.com unit said the multi-series adaptation will explore new storylines preceding author J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring," the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy set in the fictional land of "Middle-Earth".

Amazon bought the TV rights to Tolkien's literary classic two years ago when screens were ruled by HBO's blockbuster fantasy series, "Game of Thrones".

Unlike HBO and others such as Netflix, a hit for Amazon could not only draw in viewers but also shoppers to its prime subscription service.

Tolkien's prequel to the lord of the rings, "The Hobbit," was also made into a movie trilogy by Jackson in New Zealand.

The new series is likely to boost the economy of the tiny country and create several jobs.

Pre-production for the series has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, in the coming months.

