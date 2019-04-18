Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old girl abducted in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old girl who was reportedly taken by a 20-year-old man.

Jasper Stennet was taken at 1:20 p.m. from Hazlewood Avenue in Warren, Ohio, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is 1 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 11 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue/yellow pants.

The man believed to have taken her is 20-year-old James Stennett.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It's believed he's driving a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Ohio plate number HQN8371.

Anyone who sees the child, the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

