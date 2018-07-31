National

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old West Virginia girl

Authorities did not provide pictures of either Jenna or Amy

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.V. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old West Virginia girl. 

Jena Jarrell, of Raleigh County, was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and was taken by her mother, Amy Jarrell, according to Raleigh County Police. 

The 4-foot-tall girl has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs 70 pounds. 

Warrants have been issued for the mother, who has no parental rights and is a known drug user, according to police.  

They are believed to be traveling in a silver Mitsubishi SUV. 

If you have any information, call the Raleigh County State Police at 304-256-6700. 