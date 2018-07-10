AMBER Alert issued for Maryland 9-year-old boy, 18-month-old girl

LEFT: Karina (18 months), Kingston (9 years old) RIGHT: Dwight Perry (35 years old)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert as they look for two children who they say were taken by their biological father, Dwight Perry.

Karina Perry, who's 18 months old, and Kingston Perry, who's 9 years old were both taken by their 35-year-old father on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

At about 1:06 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Side Drive in Gaithersburg for a reported domestic-related stabbing.

The victim, Karina's mother and Perry's girlfriend, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Perry left the area with the two children in a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with Maryland tags 5DF-8922.

Detectives are concerned for the children’s welfare.

As stated previously, anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children, suspect, and or vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.

