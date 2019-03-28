AMBER Alert issued for missing Georgia toddler believed to be in extreme danger

JEFFERSON, Ga. - Police are looking for a 1-year-old Georgia girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Baylee Peeples was last seen Thursday in Jefferson, Georgia. According to the AMBER Alert, she was abducted by her father, Robert Peeples, who does not have custody.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a white 1993 GMC Vandura with Georgia license plate RIK1620.

Baylee is 25 lbs. and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts and the words "always amazing" and a pink and black jacket with "love" on it.

Peeples is a 39-year-old white man who is described as 5'10" and 187 lbs. with blue eyes and a buzz cut. Police have not provided a photo.

His last ping location was Lawrenceville Highway and Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County.

For more infomation, contact the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.

