Amber Alert issued; Texas 12-year-old girl believed to be in 'grave or immediate danger'

GEORGE WEST, Texas - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a Texas girl who's believed to be in "grave or immediate danger."

Marisol Arroyo, 12, is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is from Live Oak County.

Arroyo was last seen on Sunday.

Her suspected abductor is 22-year-old Rigoberto Cruz Santos, police said.

Police said he has black hair and brown eyes.

Santos is believed to be driving an orange, 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate number EKH253.

Santos was last heard from in George West, Texas, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Live Oak County Sheriff's Office at 361-449-2271.

