AMBER ALERT: Missing 14-Year old believed to be in Extreme Danger

MORGANTOWN, WV - Police in West Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year old girl from Morgantown.

Shyanne Lula Phillips is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the teen may have been abducted by her 26-year old boyfriend, Daniel Smalls.

The pair may be traveling in an older dark gray Toyota Pickup with North Carolina tags.

Phillips was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, dark-rimmed glasses, brown work boots with an American flag. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 105 pounds with fair skin, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call police.