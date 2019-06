BLOUNTVILLE, Tn. - An American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport, according to WCYB.

Airport officials told the NBC affiliate there were reports of smoke inside the cockpit of an American Airlines plane, which landed around 10:06 a.m. The plane was based in Charlotte and headed to Lexington.

There were reportedly 52 passengers and four crew members onboard.

