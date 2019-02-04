American corn farmers upset over Bud Light Super Bowl ad

ROANOKE, Va. - Bud Light's parent company is extending a barley branch, I mean olive branch, to America's corn growers.

This comes after Super Bowl ads touting the fact Bud Light is sweetened with rice instead of corn syrup.

The National Corn Growers Association says an Anheuser-Busch representative emailed the group late Sunday night "looking to make it right" and asking for a meeting with farmers.

Anheuser-Busch confirmed they are in contact with the group.

After the ads aired Sunday night, the group posted a tweet, saying "America's corn farmers are disappointed with you."

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

The beer giant issued the following statement: