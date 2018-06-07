American voters agree NFL's players are not unpatriotic for anthem protests, poll shows

Ryan Anderson #52 of the Washington Redskins locks arms with teammates as they kneel and stand in unison during the national anthem before playing against the Oakland Raiders at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo…

Fifty-eight percent voters agree that NFL players kneeling during national anthem does not signal a lack of patriotism, according to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll also broke its question down by different demographics.

Black voters polled had a clear stance on the matter, with 85 percent in support of players' right to protest on the field, whereas white voters polled were not as clear, with only 43 percent supporting the right to protest.

Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether or not players have the right to protest on the field, with 82 percent of Democrats believing they do, and 81 percent of Republicans believing they do not.

Quinnipiac also inquired about the new NFL rule that players on the field must stand for the national anthem, with 51 percent supporting the new rule.

From May 31 – June 5, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,223 voters nationwide, with a

margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers call

landlines and cellphones.