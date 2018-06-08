Americans torn on recent trade policies by Trump administration, poll shows

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Rose Garden at the White House on June 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss next week's summit with North Korea.…

More than half of American voters disapprove of President Donald Trump's methods in handling trade, according to a newly released Quinnipiac University poll.

Voters expressed disapproval of this matter 51-40 percent.

Unsurprisingly, people's opinions were heavily influenced by party affiliation, with 83 percent of Democratic voters polled expressing disapproval while 78 percent of Republicans approve.

When asked about tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, voters polled oppose the measure 50-31 percent. Republicans polled stand as the only as the only demographic group to support the measure, with 56 percent in favor.

Overall, voters polled are in support of raising tariffs on products imported from China, with slightly over half in favor. Republicans polled are 75 percent in support, with Democrats polled at only 27 percent in support.

Quinnipiac asked voters on the subject of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into links between Trump's campaign and the Russian government. When asked on the fairness of this investigation, 50 percent of American voters polled agree that the investigation is fair.

As for the legitimacy of the investigation, voters are split 48-44 in favor of the investigation being legitimate. Eighty percent of Republicans polled call the investigation a "political witch hunt."

Thirty-six percent of voters polled would like to see impeachment proceedings for President Trump begin should the Democratic Party win control of the House of Representatives this year. Republicans and Democrats polled disagree largely on this matter, with two-thirds of Democratic voters in support of impeachment and 5 percent of Republican voters in support.

From May 31 throughJune 5, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,223 voters nationwide, with a

margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers conducted the poll by calling landlines and cellphones.