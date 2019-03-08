Americans will need a visa to travel to Europe starting in 2021

ROANOKE, Va. - The days of Americans traveling to Europe without having to jump through a few hoops are about to be over.

Starting in 2021, Americans and citizens from 59 other countries will need to apply for a visa to enter Europe.

According to the visa website, the change is to "avoid any further problems with illegal migration and terrorism."

As of right now, Americans don't need a visa to travel to Europe if they are going for less than 90 days.

Starting in 2021, Americans, including minors, traveling to a Schengen zone country, including France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and others, will need a ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorization System) visa.

In order to get one you'll need a valid passport, a credit or debit card to pay for the fee and an email address. The visa website does not list the cost.

The visa is valid for three years and is multi-entry, so once you are approved you can travel to any of the countries that require the visa without going through the process again.

When registering, you'll have to answer some basic security questions, including questions about drug use, criminal history, past European travel information and more.

The ETIAS visa is similar to the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA, which Europeans need to enter the U.S.

With Brexit still up in the air, Americans will not need a visa to visit the U.K.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.