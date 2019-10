ROANOKE, Va. - If you're looking to take a trip, Amtrak has a buy one get one free deal on several sleeper train routes.

You need to act fast, though -- the sale concludes Monday.

The BOGO deal is valid for trips between Nov. 11 through the first week of April 2020.

There are some blackout dates around the holidays.

Amtrak says customers can share the experience with a friend, while taking in some of the best views and sightseeing opportunities the United States has to offer.