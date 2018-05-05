Analysis: Over 24 accidental gun shots in schools since 2014

An analysis by The Associated Press has found more than two dozen publicly reported mishaps since 2014 involving firearms brought onto school grounds by educators or law enforcement officers.

The guns went off by mistake, were fired by curious or unruly students, and were left unattended in bathrooms and other locations.

The findings come amid a nationwide push to arm teachers or add more police officers and armed guards. The AP review suggests that doing so will almost certainly have unintended consequences.

The accidents are rare, but the actual number is probably higher because schools are not required to report them.

