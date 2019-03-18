Another blood pressure medication recalled

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging is voluntarily recalling medicine used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

This is the latest in a series of medication recalls announced by the FDA initiated due to the potential presence of cancer-causing impurities.

One recall impacts Losartan tablets, USP 50 milligrams. The other impacts Losartan tablets USP 25, 50 and 100 milligrams.

The FDA says if you're taking this, contact your doctor immediately. Do not stop taking the medication until you have a new treatment plan.

